SU hosting McDuffie comic book exhibit

Schreiner University’s Logan Library is hosting an exhibit of comic books and graphic novels, “Diversifying Comics & Graphic Novels,” featuring the American comic book and animation writer, Dwayne McDuffie.
The exhibit opened last week and will be on view through Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Schreiner University employees and students are invited to view the exhibit at the Logan Library during regular library hours or view online.
While the campus is currently closed to the general public due to COVID-19 precautions, the exhibit will be available for viewing to the public virtually online at https://library.schreiner.edu/offtheshelf.
This exhibit is the result of the collaboration between two former Schreiner University students who are now employed at the University. Sarah Sides, library assistant, and Dom Mason, assistant director of Residence Life, came together to discuss and share their love of this genre and, specifically, the comic writer, Dwayne McDuffie.
McDuffie was best known as one of the founders of Milestone Media, an imprint of DC Comics dedicated to promoting better stories and characterizations for minorities. In an interview with Sarah, Dom discusses one of his favorite characters:
“I think that would have to be Virgil Hawkins from Static Shock the show and comic book line,” said Mason. “One of the main things McDuffie wanted to do was write a black character as a person - not as a black comic book person - because in many instances he saw that the black characters were always hotheaded, spoke broken English and weren’t very well educated. Well, Virgil wasn’t really any of those things. He was very levelheaded; he spoke in traditional English and was educated… a nerd in fact. And so, I really identify closely with him because he was just a nerdy person that ended up getting superpowers when he was put in a bad situation. Once he got those powers, he wanted to use them to become a better person. He wanted to be a hero. That is how I honestly think I would be if I ever got superpowers.”
The full interview and online exhibit can be found at https://library.schreiner.edu/offtheshelf.
For more information about this exhibit, contact Lisa McCormick, Logan Library director, at lmmccormick@schreiner.edu or phone 792-7312.
