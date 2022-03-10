Playhouse 2000, Kerrville's Community Theater, has announced the cast and begun rehearsals for a brand-new musical written by two local artists. Performances of "For Such A Time as This" are scheduled for April 8-24 in the Cailloux Theater.
The musical, based on the biblical book of Esther, features a large cast portraying the many characters taking part in the story of one woman's rise from bondage to save her people from tragedy.
The cast includes Elizabeth Rose and Anthony Farmer-Guerra as Queen Esther and King Ahaseurus, the couple whose love story forms the center of the story.
Rose is making her P2K debut, but audiences may remember Tony from his performances as "Frederick" in "The Pirates of Penzance" or the title role in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat."
Other P2K veterans in the cast include Adam Farmer-Guerra as "Haman," the story's evil mastermind; Brandon Cunningham as "Morty," Haman's sidekick; Emily Dezarn as "Miriam," Esther's handmaid; Ken DeZarn and Meg Ellisor as "Bigthan" and "Taresh" two plotters against the king; Brad Gilbert, Emery Dorman and Cindy Vennes as "Biztha," "Mehuman," and "Hegai," three of the king's confidants; Monica Allen and Ginny Shaw as "Jacob" and "Hakath," two assistants to the queen; and Jesirae Kessler, Joan Bryson and Connie Lucas as townspeople.
Several members of the cast in addition to Elizabeth are making P2K debuts. They include Mark Steward as "Modecai," the queen's cousin and hero of the story; Benjamin Lavine as "Shecky," another sidekick to Haman; and Stacie Johns, Ray Weinke, Gavin Weinke, and Rex Mann as townspeople.
"For Such A Time as This" uses a variety of musical styles and a mix of drama, romance and humor to tell the story of Esther, the Jewish hero whose triumph over the plot to annihilate her people in ancient Persia is the basis for the annual Jewish celebration of Purim.
The musical was written by local artists Rob Ward and Lew King, and is receiving its World Premiere production in the Cailloux Theater in April.
Tickets for this and other events at the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters are available in advance at the Cailloux Box Office, by phone at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
The Cailloux Theater is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000.
More information, including other plays and musicals in Playhouse 2000's Season 2022, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
