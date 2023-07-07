Moe Bandy concert rescheduled for July 9, tickets are still available

Traditional Country star Moe Bandy is back on tour following an unexpected hospitalization. His postponed concert at the Cailloux Theater has been re-scheduled for Sunday, July 9 at 3 p.m.
Known as “The King of Honky-Tonk,” Moe is celebrating his induction into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame earlier this year, and release of his latest album, “Thank You Lord,” which is available now.
He was inducted into the CHOF Class of 2023 in March in a ceremony at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth. He joins a long list of artists that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, Red Steagall, Lyle Lovett, Clay Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Aaron Watson, and Bob Wills in receiving this prestigious honor.
Though he started out as a real-life rodeo cowboy, Moe became a Country Music legend with 40 Top 10 hits, including 10 that made it No. 1. His honors include five Gold Albums and “Song of the Year,” “Male Vocalist of the Year,” and “Duet of the Year” from the Academy of Country Music, and membership in the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
His hits include “Bandy The Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” “Till I’m Too Old To Die young,” “Americana,” “It’s A Cheatin’ Situation,” “Just good Ol’ Boys,” “Barstool Mountain,” “I Cheated Me Right Out of You,” “I Just Started Hatin’ Cheatin’ Songs Today,” “Rodeo Romeo,” “You Haven’t Heard the Last of Me,” “Holding the Bag,” and dozens of other chart-toppers.
The 12 heartfelt tracks of “Thank You Lord” feature special guests the Isaacs on “Family Bible” and the Oak Ridge Boys with Nora Lee Allen on “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”
The title track offers a true reflection of where Bandy is in his life today; he is thankful for another mile, another day, and a life many have only dreamed of.
All those holding tickets to the original concert should exchange them for new tickets by contacting the box office at (830) 896-9393. All “Will Call” tickets have already been exchanged.
Excellent tickets are still available in most sections, priced from $25 to $45, and are available by calling the box office at (830) 896-9393 or online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.