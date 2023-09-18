Owners Courtney and Justin MacDonald are proud to announce that Tomè Boutique is now becoming C.J. Copeland’s. The ladies’ boutique, located at 824 Water Street in Downtown Kerrville, officially relaunched under its new name on Friday, Sept. 8 with a “Sip and Shop” event.
“We are pleased to offer an increased selection of ladies fashions, as well as gifts, in our rebranded store,” Courtney MacDonald said. “We will continue to carry many of the same lines that Tomè was known for, as well as several exciting new things that will appeal to an even broader Kerrville audience. For example, we now carry clothing for children and even a few items for men.
“We are also excited to have the same in-store team to continue their relationships with our existing customers while welcoming new people to the C.J. Copeland’s family.”
In addition to clothing, the newly open store will also offer an expanded selection of candles and gifts that epitomize Hill Country chic. “Many of our products are either made in Texas or have a Texas connection, including our exclusive line of Kerr County-inspired scented candles to brighten up any room,” MacDonald said. “We also have customized stationery available in the store, as well as a number of hospitality-related books to help plan and execute the perfect Hill Country party.”
Both Courtney and Justin MacDonald bring their unique experiences to the store. Courtney, who studied fashion at TCU and worked at the corporate level of several prestigious stores from DFW to NYC, brings a wealth of experience in fashion marketing and purchasing. Justin’s business background and deep family ties to Kerr County help keep the store grounded in Hill Country traditions. Their daughter, Mary Kate, even “helps” by frequently rearranging merchandise in the store.
C.J. Copeland’s operates its normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information about C.J. Copeland’s, including online shopping options, visit www.cjcopelands.com or call (830) 792-8801.
