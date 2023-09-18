Owners Courtney and Justin MacDonald are proud to announce that Tomè Boutique is now becoming C.J. Copeland’s. The ladies’ boutique, located at 824 Water Street in Downtown Kerrville, officially relaunched under its new name on Friday, Sept. 8 with a “Sip and Shop” event.

“We are pleased to offer an increased selection of ladies fashions, as well as gifts, in our rebranded store,” Courtney MacDonald said. “We will continue to carry many of the same lines that Tomè was known for, as well as several exciting new things that will appeal to an even broader Kerrville audience. For example, we now carry clothing for children and even a few items for men.

