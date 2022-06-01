Mac Anderson says since retiring as a teacher and coach in 1999, he’s spent the last 14 years working as a communication specialist at West Central Wireless.
He says he’s of the generation that doesn’t know about things like “Long-Term Evolution” (a standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices and data terminals.) But he does know some things that make them work better. So he mainly concentrates on selling phones and internet service, and fixing what he can handle. Everything else, he refers to Arron Solvron, the WCW tech person.
“But it’s my hobbies that get me in trouble,” he says. “I’ve been an ambassador for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce for 11 years. I’ve recently joined the Elks Lodge. And I’m a driver, racing Formula 4 vintage race cars.”
He says he started racing go-carts with his family back in the 1960s. In 2000 he graduated to a 1979 Crossle, an open wheel and open cockpit car, along with his son, Jeff Anderson. “We race three or four times a year. My favorite track is Circuit of the Americas, in Austin. It’s a three-and-a-half-mile road course, so it winds around, rather than being an oval track, where you’re always turning left.”
But he says he has travelled to Canada and California, “so I can say I’ve raced in two foreign countries.” He’s also been to Birmingham, Ala.; New Orleans, La.; and Indianapolis, Ind.
“In Indianapolis the track is inside the Indianapolis 500 oval, and runs two and a half miles. In September Jeff and I are scheduled to go to Watkins Glen, N.Y. I’ll leave here Tuesday and go to San Antonio, where the cars are kept at Alamo Sports Cars. We’ll load up our trailer, which holds four race cars and all the parts and tools we need, then leave for New York early Wednesday morning and spend the night on the road. The first day at the track we set up and check the cars, then the cars have to pass inspection.”
He says each car must have a fire extinguisher, proper seat belts, a good roll bar, and arm rest. The driver’s fire suit and helmet are also checked. Everyone is very safety conscious.
“Which is good,” Anderson says. “In 2020 I was racing, and put my car upside down. It was wrecked, but I walked away. My neck was stiff for a couple of weeks, but that was it.”
When he’s not racing, he says he helps put on local car shows. “I’m mostly a helper. I like working with the Cody Car Show on June 11 at the Hill Country Event Center, which provides scholarships. I also help when the Chamber of Commerce sponsors shows at Flat Rock Lake, and events out at Roddy Tree Ranch. I’m a gearhead, I just enjoy being around cars, especially for a good cause.”
He says, “My father, Tex Anderson, raised me to believe in community service. He was the original director of the Bandera Stampede. As a member of both Lions and Rotary, he served as the president of each. He was a private pilot, and became the only two-time president of the Flying Farmers Association.”
He still has his father’s original 1955 T-Bird. “There are a lot of custom model and restored cars around Kerrville. There will be more than 90 gorgeous cars at the Cody show.”
Anderson says his mission as a chamber ambassador is to help chamber members, and represent the chamber. “There are 26 of us. In our red coats, we’re the visible part of the chamber. We do ribbon-cuttings, and show up for golf tournaments and banquets. I get my picture in the papers a lot, and in 2021 I was named Ambassador of the Year.”
“I was born in Chicago,” Anderson says. “But in 1942, when I was six months old, my grandmother, Isabel M. Anderson, bought a ranch in Medina. She invited all her children to move to Texas with her, but my father was the only one who came, along with my mother, Kay, and me. They divorced in 1953, and mother and I moved to San Antonio when I was 11. I played football at Robert E. Lee High School, was named ‘most valuable player’ in 1958, and was a member of the school’s first graduating class in 1959.”
He says he started playing football for Trinity University, but married Marian Morgan his freshman year. In 1970 he decided to finish his education. “I took 54 hours in three semesters, and got my teaching certificate. My first coaching job was in Carrolton, and over the next 30 years I taught at 10 different schools. I came to Tivy High School in 1997, coaching freshman football and basketball. I started the first Tivy golf team, and took them to fourth in the state, before retiring in 1999.”
He says after working in real estate with his brother, Don Anderson, for four years he started part time at WCW in 2008, then went full-time. “I work mainly to pay for my racing. West Central has been great about supporting me both in racing and with the ambassadors. But my father taught me if you’re going to get into something, get into it.”
“A relative bought two tombstones, and gave me one,” Anderson says. “It’s ready, with my date of birth, and the epitaph, ‘I never met a stranger.’ I’m holding off on the date of death. I’ll be buried with the ashes of all my dogs. The last time I wanted a new companion, I went to Freeman-Fritz looking for a dachshund. But the one they had wouldn’t have anything to do with me. I ended up rescuing a mutt, Belle. She’s a good dog.”
