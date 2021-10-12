On Saturday evening, Oct. 16, the LBJ State Park and Historic Site and the Hill Country Astronomers invite you to attend a free, public event to view the moon and planets through telescopes.
Prior to the viewing, there will be a presentation by Robert Thompson about our moon in the auditorium in the park headquarters building at 6:30 p.m. The moon viewing will start after sunset at 7:15 p.m. in the parking lot northwest of the park headquarters building.
Oct. 16 is “International Observe the Moon Night,” a worldwide public event that encourages observation, appreciation and understanding of our Moon and its connection to NASA planetary science, exploration and human culture.
NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter mission and the Solar System Exploration Division at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center are the sponsors.
This is the twelfth year for this event, which occurs each year around the first quarter phase in September or October.
First quarter is when the moon appears half illuminated, and the shadows along the terminator (the line between night and day on the moon) are the longest. This year the moon will be bright and about three-quarters illuminated on Oct. 16.
The telescopes will also view our solar system’s brightest planets, Venus, Jupiter and Saturn.
Overcast skies may force cancellation of the telescope portion of this event. The park will post updates on their website and Facebook page.
