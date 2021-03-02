Teacher Feature: Lisa Farrow

School: Notre Dame School.
Subject taught: Fourth grade.
Years teaching: 13 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years.
College: I have a bachelor of science in behavioral science from Metropolitan State University of Denver, and a master of arts in early childhood education from Wheelock College, Boston University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I always knew I wanted to work with kids, and I learned patience from my niece and nephew. I started out teaching kindergarten and first grade, and now I teach third and fourth grade.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When I see kids gain confidence by learning new concepts, and we can see visible results.
Hardest part of teaching: Reaching every student. It’s a puzzle, figuring out every way each kid learns.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to have more field trips, so the students get more real-world experience.
Other duties at school: I teach second, third, and fourth-grade religion, I help second-graders prepare for the sacrament, and I provide after-school care.
Hobbies/interests: I participate in Camp Gladiator, I get as much beach-time as I can in Port Aransas, and I go to lots of sports events with my kids.
Personal history: I was born in Alton, Ill., and grew up attending Catholic schools. I graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 1986. I earned my bachelors from MSU in Denver, then worked as a family therapist. I went to Boston for my masters degree from 1997 to 1999, and started my teaching career. My parents, Marie and Mark Schwartzkopf, met snowbirds who loved Kerrville, and when they were researching for retirement they chose to move here. My mother worked in advertising for the Kerrville Daily Times, and my father was a caterer. I moved here to be with them in 2006, and my youngest child started at NDS in 2008. I taught third grade at Notre Dame from 2012 to 2018, then took a position in professional development for two years, lecturing on student engagement and classroom management all across Texas. When that went virtual, it was time to return to teaching at NDS, where I have fourth-graders. My son, Reece Farrow, is now a sophomore at Tivy High School, and plays basketball. My daughter, Ella, is now a seventh-grader here at Notre Dame, where she plays volleyball and runs track. We also live with Zoey and Bella, who are rescued basset hounds.
