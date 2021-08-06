Peterson Community Care can provide Department of Transportation physicals, making the required test quick and convenient.
Many professional drivers are required to get a physical on a regular basis. Peterson’s certified practitioner is ready to help professional drivers and businesses meet this requirement, and keep drivers and roads safe.
The DOT has minimum vision, color recognition, hearing, blood pressure, diabetes control, and blood sugar count requirements; and has rules against use of Schedule 1 drugs, amphetamines, narcotics or any habit-forming drug.
Make an appointment by calling 258-7900, to get instructions and an appointment. Complete the paperwork before a scheduled physical.
The cost is $100, cash or credit card. Group testing is available.
