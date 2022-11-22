Teacher Feature: Terry Jaimes

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: U.S. History.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: Three years, one at Tivy High School and two at HPMS.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology from Texas A&M University-Kingsville.
Reason you chose a career in education: I believe it’s one of the only professions where we immediately impact the future.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: There’s never a dull day. I never know what’s going to happen, especially in middle school.
Hardest part of teaching: The amount of time available to teachers. There are never enough hours to accomplish everything in a day.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: If there was a magic portal available, I would love to show students other parts of the world. They would learn to appreciate what we have, and what our community has given us.
Other duties at school: I coach eighth-grade football, and I’m an assistant baseball coach at Tivy.
Hobbies/interests: I coach my own kids’ baseball team, the Kerrville Indians, and I love to hang out with my family and be a dad.
Personal history: I was born in Kingsville, but we moved to Del Rio when I was five years old. I graduated from Uvalde High School in 1996, and attended different colleges before earning my degree at A&M-Kingsville in 2004. In May of 2004 I went to a surprise birthday party for my sister-in-law, Erica Jaimes. I met one of her coworkers there, Catherine Smith, and one look was all it took. Our first date was dinner at her apartment, and she made the most delicious penne. We were married in her hometown, Tyler, in 2006. I taught at Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in 2005-06, then in Katy ISD from 2007 to 2014. I left teaching and worked briefly in the oil and gas industry until returning to Katy ISD in 2020. When I found the opening at KISD we made a good move to the Hill Country. It’s a great place to raise a family. Our oldest son, Cooper, is an eighth-grader at HPMS, and being able to coach him is one of the best parts of the last two years. Our next two children are both attending Tally Elementary School; Beckett is in the fifth grade, and Caroline in the first grade. Our youngest son, Brooks, is 10 months old. We also have a loveable mutt, Rosie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.