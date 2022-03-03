Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, will present “Victorian Twilight” at in Kerrville on Friday, March 4 at First Presbyterian Church.
Tickets are $20 and available in advance on-line at www.cameratasa.org or by calling (210) 492-9519.
The music program features the works of two turn-of-the-century composers. Samuel Coleridge-Taylor was a black English composer-conductor of choral music. Composed in 1896, his “Five Fantasiestücke for String Quartet, Op. 5” was inspired by Robert Schumann’s work. Its five movements range from a sweet Prelude to the pixie-esque Humoresque and finale Dance.
Less well-known, Frank Bridge was a contemporary of both Coleridge-Taylor and the celebrated Edward Elgar. While he composed the “Piano Quintet in D Minor” in 1904, he revisited and radically re-thought the piece in 1912. Bridge’s more discordant later work influenced Benjamin Britten.
For this performance, Camerata San Antonio will feature musicians Laura Scalzo, violin; Anastasia Parker, violin; Emily Freudigman, viola; Ken Freudigman, cello; andViktor Valkov, piano.
