City honors all 2020 Tivy and Schreiner University graduates

The City of Kerrville would like to congratulate all of our 2020 Tivy High School and Schreiner University graduates.
As you go through Downtown Kerrville and Louise Hays Park, you will notice Tivy and Schreiner banners on the lampposts.
Last week it was announced that all schools will be closed through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year to help curb the spread of COVID-19. This has shifted all academics to online platforms.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues, we still would like to give back to the graduates who will not be having a normal graduation ceremony for 2020.
If you are a 2020 Tivy or Schreiner graduate, we ask that you take a picture next to your lamppost banner and tag us on social media. We would love to see your smiling faces during this difficult time.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@ kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow them on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
