The Kerr Regional History Center has launched a new ‘standing’ exhibit entitled “Kerrville 101.”
The KRHC has a long tradition of hosting temporary exhibits on various topics.
This new exhibit will augment those efforts and provide, as the name implies, an introduction to local history and the region’s unique stories. The exhibit includes:
• A geological overview and a display of the Robert T. Hill 1899 Map of Texas, the first official survey of the Texas-Mexico border;
• The first historic-era peoples, including Lipan Apache, Penateka Comanche and Kerrville’s founder, Joshua Brown;
• A look into one of the jewels of the KRHC’s archives – the story of and photography of Starr Bryden.
The exhibit will be available to the public on an ongoing basis at the Kerr Regional History Center, 425 Water St. KRHC is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information about viewing hours or to arrange a group visit, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
(0) comments
