Pets of the Week – June 3, 2020

Gunther
Gunther (left) is a male, Black Mouth Cur Mix. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 57 pounds. Gunther is a very friendly and energetic boy that loves to run and play. He needs a family that will give him lots of exercise and show him all the love that he deserves. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Ramone
Ramone (right) is a neutered male, short haired, grey and white tabby. He is approximately 2 years old and weighs about 8 pounds. Ramone came to us with a severe injury that has since been treated by a local vet. He is now desperately searching for a new Forever Home, as his original owner never came forward to claim him. Will you be the hero that steps up to save him and show him what love and family really means? His adoption fee is $20, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
