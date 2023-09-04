Your last chance to see comedy at Arcadia for the rest of the year is Sept. 9 and tickets are a steal at $10 per seat.

Kicking off the night, feature Mickey Housley, is a seasoned comedian, hailing from Houston where he won Funniest Comedian less than two years after telling his first joke. Housley has an animated stage presence and leans into his sharp improvisational skillset, quickly setting up the scene and then delivering the strong punchline.

