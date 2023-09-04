Your last chance to see comedy at Arcadia for the rest of the year is Sept. 9 and tickets are a steal at $10 per seat.
Kicking off the night, feature Mickey Housley, is a seasoned comedian, hailing from Houston where he won Funniest Comedian less than two years after telling his first joke. Housley has an animated stage presence and leans into his sharp improvisational skillset, quickly setting up the scene and then delivering the strong punchline.
Labeled the “Boriqua Beast of Comedy,” headlining comedian Alex Ortiz is one of the fastest rising stars in the comedy world today. Over the years, Alex has shared the stage with the late Bernie Mac, Damon Wayans, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Bobcat Goldthwait, just to name a few. Ortiz’ high-energy, laugh-a-minute style is guaranteed to keep you in stitches and wanting more. With a combination of life stories and uncanny impressions, Alex Ortiz puts on a show you will soon not forget.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of Downtown Kerrville.
