THE FOUR C NOTES, the Midwest's only tribute group recreating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, will debut the world premiere of their virtual concert in partnership with Playhouse 2000 on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.
THE FOUR C NOTES were created by John Michael Coppola, most notably of the Chicago production of the Broadway smash Jersey Boys. The concert features many of the world-wide hits that made The Four Seasons a household name, including "Oh what A Night," "Sherry," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Let's Hang On," "Workin' My Way Back to You" and many, many more.
"The FOUR C NOTES were a highlight of the Cailloux Theater's holiday season last year, and we know how many people would love to see them again - or for the first time," said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We can't bring them back to town right now, but this is a way to offer their high-energy show to our audience in the meanwhile."
Says Coppola, "The group was born out of a request I received to create a 30-minute tribute for a wedding reception. I hired three friends of mine from the Chicago theater and music scene, and it sort of took off from there. It was as if the universe said 'Yes! Go with that instinct.' That was in 2013, and since then, the show has grown to a full 90 minutes, and we've been busy ever since."
Coppola is partnering with various venues around the country to help boost their revenues while they largely remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "With the temporary absence of live performances, producing our full length concert in digital form was a way to keep the music alive for our fans and co- presenting it with partner venues across the country offered us away to support their long term viability."
One of these venues is Kerrville's Playhouse 2000, managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts.
"We're thrilled to be partnering with THE FOUR C NOTES on the world premiere of their virtual concert," says Brown. "We hope that being able to offer our audience this virtual concert will be a way to offer entertainment - and bring in some revenue - while we continue to prepare for the time we can offer live performances once again."
The concert will premiere on BroadwayWorld.com as a live stream on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m., and then be made available "on demand" from Sunday, Nov. 15 until Sunday, Nov. 22.
All tickets are $25, including all fees, and 50 percent of proceeds will go directly to support the work of Playhouse 2000.
To order tickets, please visit CaillouxPerformingArts.com. For more information, call the Cailloux Box Office at 896-9393.
Playhouse 2000 is proud to manage, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville. Information on upcoming events at the P2K 2021 Season is available at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
