First Presbyterian Church Kerrville will join the San Antonio Food Bank on Saturday morning, April 17, from 9:30-11:30 a.m, in hosting a Pop Up Market Food Distribution.
In an effort to reach as many Kerr County neighbors as possible in a safe and secure way, Pop Up Markets are drive-thru food distributions created to serve anyone who may need a little extra food help during uncertain times.
Those who plan to come are asked to pre-register with the Food Bank through the church website www.fpckerrville.org clicking on “Pop Up Market” or by calling (210) 431-8326. On Market day volunteers at the corner of 800 Jefferson & Earl Garrett will help cars navigate to the check-in line.
Once in line, a volunteer will ask if each car is picking up for more than one family. If picking up for more than one family, each family must have pre-registered with the food bank prior to the event. Those who come will be receiving refrigerated and frozen food, fresh produce and non-perishables.
For more information, call 257-3310.
