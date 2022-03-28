Teacher Feature: Amber Burley

School: Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Life skills, kindergarten through fifth grade.
Years teaching: 13 years.
Years at school/district: 13 years at KISD; one at BT Wilson and 12 at Daniels.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in business from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I have a special needs son, and he inspired me to work with special needs children.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I get to start with kids in kindergarten and see their growth over six years.
Hardest part of teaching: Trying to communicate with students who are non-verbal.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to eliminate standard student testing, which creates too much anxiety for my students.
Other duties at school: I’m the department head for special education.
Hobbies/interests: I love to do anything on water, whether its on a lake or at the beach. We have a boat to use in lakes. We also raise Australian shepherds.
Personal history: I was born in Temple, but my family moved to Kerrville when I was 14. I graduated from Tivy High School in 1998, and Schreiner University in 2003 with both my BA and my alternate teaching certification. David Burley was best friends with my sisters for five or six years before we started dating in 1998. We were married in 2003, after I finished at Schreiner. I stayed home with our kids for five years, before I started teaching at B.T. Wilson in 2008. I came to Daniels in 2009, and have been here 12 years. We have three children. Connor is 21 and lives at home. Our second son, Logan, is a senior at Center Point High School; and our daughter, McKinley, is a seventh-grader at Center Point. Right now we have eight Australian shepherds we are raising and breeding, and McKinley and I plan to start showing them after Logan gets through his senior year.
