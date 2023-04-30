Construction on a new water line installation began Monday, April 24, from the Washington Street intersection thru Water Street and finish at Tivy Street.
Northbound lanes closest to Notre Dame Catholic Church will be reduced during construction, but a two-way street will still be available. Driveways belonging to the Notre Dame Church and School will be notified ahead of time as to when their driveways will be shut down for a small amount of time.
