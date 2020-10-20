Teacher Feature: Candice Dominguez

Candice Dominguez
School: Tom Daniels Elementary.
Subject taught: Kindergarten.
Years teaching: 19 years.
Years at school/district: Three years.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in early childhood and elementary education from Concordia University in Austin.
Reason you chose a career in education: Ever since I was young I wanted to be a teacher. I always wanted to be like my teachers.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the children start to understand the concepts taught, and making them feel loved. Making learning fun and hands-on.
Hardest part of teaching: Helping children at all levels of learning, at the same time, and not having time in the school day to get everything done.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: All children would have the same opportunities and a love for education.
Other duties at school: Right now, during COVID, we are all cooperating to get things done.
Hobbies/interests: I like home decorating, gardening, yardwork, and party-planning. We’re active at Hosanna Lutheran Church, and I’ve led teen mission weeks to Haiti for the past eight or nine years, but that’s on hold right now.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Kerrville, where I went to elementary school at Holy Cross Lutheran, then switched to Kerrville Independent School District. When I was in Tivy High School, I met Danny Dominguez. Our senior year, 1996, we started dating. He took me to Chili’s for our first date, but I probably paid because I had a summer job working there. After graduating from Concordia University, I taught two-year-olds at Zion Lutheran Church for a year. In 2001 I took a job at Concordia Lutheran Church in San Antonio. Danny and I got married in July of 2002, and I taught pre-kindergarten, second, and third grade for Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran School for 16 years. But we always intended to return to Kerrville. We moved back around Christmas of 2017, in time for our oldest daughter, Madison, to finish junior high and start her freshman year at Tivy High School. She’s a junior now. Our son, Darren, is in eighth grade at Peterson Middle School, and our youngest daughter, Ava, is at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade. I came to Daniels Elementary in 2018. Danny and his partner run All Source Fire Protection in Kerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.