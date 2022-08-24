‘22 until none’

Mike and Jan Pieraccini say they have founded “Gunny’s Warriors” in memory of their son, Gunnery Sergeant Ryan Pieraccini, an 18-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Ryan was a big, strapping fellow, six foot two,” Mike says. “During his time in the Corps Ryan survived four IED blasts that he told us about. One of them was in 2006, when his vehicle was hit, and he was thrown against a wall, injuring his arm and leg. He had the wounds treated, and returned to his unit. It wasn’t until after his deployment ended that he had surgery on his shoulder and leg. After that, he never looked injured.”
Jan says, “At the time we didn’t know about traumatic brain injury. Blast waves from an explosion are much sharper than trauma from a football tackle or a car accident. When they hit Ryan they entered his head through his ears, nose, and mouth. While there’s no apparent ‘head injury,’ the force is enough to cause scarring in the connective tissues in his brain.”
“He was transferred to Fort Leonard Wood, in Missouri,” Mike says. “There he was a staff instructor, teaching surveying and engineering for four years. It wasn’t until he was transferred to Okinawa, in 2010, that we started realizing there was a problem. He had difficulty passing the annual physical test. He started to lose memories, and would have difficulty with simple daily activities like reading and writing. He suffered from headaches, and became sensitive to noise and light. He had trouble following verbal commands. By 2014 he couldn’t hide it anymore.”
“The Marine Corps did everything they could to help,” Jan says. “They transferred him to Camp Pendleton, Calif., and put him in a Wounded Warrior program in 2014, helping him transition to a medical retirement in 2016. But the symptoms of TBI led to isolation, anxiety and insomnia. All his life was wrapped up in being a Marine, and now he couldn’t. He moved to the Hill Country because of his best friend, Doug Brown, another former Marine, who had been born and raised in Ingram.”
Mike says, “The symptoms had a ripple effect, making it difficult to hold employment or maintain relationships, and his personality changes cost him his marriage. His wife, stepson and daughter moved to Cibolo.”
Jan says, “Ryan struggled for two years. Every day, 22 veterans going through this take their own lives, but our son found the ‘third love of his life,’ after his family and the Corps, in volunteer work with ‘his veterans.’ There was a national organization, ‘22 Until None,’ but there was no chapter in San Antonio, so he founded one. ’22 Until None’ is a veteran suicide prevention program that is trying to reduce the 22 daily veteran suicides to none.”
Mike adds, “He became the ranch manager for the American Memory Ranch in Seguin, dedicated to helping veterans. In the Bexar County Court, when veterans with PTSD were convicted of a misdemeanor, Ryan would advocate for them, and offer to supervise their community service at the ranch. He started a course at Wayland Baptist Seminary leading to a degree in counseling. But in 2018 he started to have heart issues.
“On Halloween of 2020 he was taken to the hospital, and suffered a series of strokes. On Nov. 4 an MRI showed massive brain stem damage. It was the middle of COVID. Through all this I had to wait in the car while Jan visited. But the hospital let Ryan’s ex-wife and children in to say goodbye before we removed him from life support Nov. 8. But he still had one service to give. He donated his brain to the DOD/USU Brain Tissue Repository.”
“That’s one of the initiatives of Gunny’s Warriors,” Jan says. “Right now, TBI is invisible until the brain can be examined, so we talk to veterans about donating theirs. The Brain Tissue Repository is conducting research on brain tissue from both veterans with TBI and those without, along with logs the veterans keep of their daily activities. They are looking for a diagnosis of the injury, and possible prevention and treatment. Brain tissue isn’t covered by the usual organ donation process, so special designations have to be made.”
Mike says, “We know more than 400,000 service members have been diagnosed with suspected TBI. The Department of Defense has established the repository, under the direction of Dr. Daniel Perl. They have been working on TBI for six years now, and have documented the scarring that causes the symptoms. They say they are just beginning to understand what happens after TBI.”
Jan says, “So we have a command center in our home, and we offer to speak to local groups and set up tables at events. Our mission is to help veterans and their families who are suffering from TBI. We want to educate the public about TBI, and spread awareness of resources available. And we advocate for brain donations from veterans with and without TBI and PTSD. We see it as a way veterans can continue to serve their country and their fellow vets.”
Mike says he was born in San Francisco, but his family soon moved to Sonoma, where he graduated from Sonoma High School in 1981. He served on active duty with the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1986, then worked in construction until 1991. He joined the Army Reserve in 1990, and transferred to the Air Force Reserve in 1991, retiring in 2008. Meanwhile, he took a job with the Santa Rosa Water Department in 1991, retiring in 2018.
Meanwhile, Jan says she was born and raised in La Verne, in southern California, and graduated from Bonita High School in 1972. Ryan was born in 1973, and Jan moved to Sonoma County, in northern California, and had her daughter, Rebecca, in 1976. She was a heavy equipment operator working construction, “back when that was very unusual for a woman.” She adds, “But my family comes from farms in Oklahoma and Texas, and my grandmother, Margaret Mayfield, moved out to California to pick oranges during the dustbowl era. So I guess I followed her example.” In 1995 she took a position with Santa Clara, working in the Street Department.
They say that’s where they met, at a city social function. Since the water and street departments worked closely together, and shared an equipment yard, they got to know each other. Their first date was for pizza and a movie, and they married in 1994. Ryan took Mike’s last name in 1998. Jan became the superintendent of streets, parks, and facilities for Windsor in 1995, and retired in 2011. She started her own business, raising and selling eggs, flowers and vegetables. “Another thing my grandmother taught me. She always had a garden.”
Jan says, “When Mike retired, we looked at Kerrville to be close to Ryan, and then fell in love with it and moved in January of 2018. The town lives up to Gunny Ryan’s motto, ‘There’s no such thing as a stranger, just a friend you haven’t met.’ Our son’s best friend, Doug Brown, is now a member of our board of directors.”
