Teacher Feature: Britney Roberts

Britney roberts
School: Tom Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Fourth-grade mathematics and science.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: 14 years at DES.
College: I have a bachelor of science in accounting from the University of Houston Clear Lake, and my teaching certification from the Alternative Teacher Certification Program at Houston Community College.
Reason you chose a career in education: I was working at an accounting firm teaching clients to use software. When I began volunteering at my son’s school, it turned into substituting, which turned into a teaching career.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When a student says, “I’m horrible in math” and I can find the right example or song or such that changes their attitude, and I see their “light bulb” light up for math.
Hardest part of teaching: Finding the right way to connect with challenging students, whether the challenge is academic or something else in their lives.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see a better student/teacher ratio. More students need individual help than get it.
Other duties at school: I’m the district-wide virtual learning teacher for fourth-grade math and science. I’m also the Daniels grade-level chair for fourth-grade math and science; and when we have district teaching days, I meet with the Math Content Groups.
Hobbies/interests: We are a family who truly enjoys lakes. We boat, ski, and fish in area lakes like Lake Buchanan, Lake Austin, Inks Lake, and others, and we begin and end the season at Ingram Lake. We also have a small ranch where we raise exotics.
Personal history: I was born in Parma, Ohio, but we moved to Friendswood when I was five. Growing up, my best friend was dating the best friend of Wes Roberts, and just before Wes graduated in 1991 they introduced us. For our first date we went to a local pond to hang out and swim. I started working for Outsource Finance while I attended Friendswood High School. After I graduated in 1994, I attended the local community college for a year and a half before finishing my BS at U of H. At Outsource my job was teaching clients, like pizza restaurants and other food places, to use our software. Wes and I were married in 1997, and when we decided to start a family in 1999 I became a full-time mom. We had a son and daughter, Chris and Sam (for Samantha). In 2003 I was volunteering at Chris’s school, Alvin Primary, when they needed a long-term substitute. The teachers said I had the gift of connecting with students, and encouraged me. I went evenings to ATC and earned my teaching credentials in 2005. In 2008, Wes and I decided to make a lifestyle change, and moved to our ranch here, exotics being Wes’s forte. That year I started at Daniels teaching third grade. Wes had been coming to his deer lease since 2000, so we were almost here anyway. Now Chris is a senior and Sam is a freshman at Angelo State University. But with all the axis, chickens, horses and cows at our ranch our nest is far from empty. I have two special rescues, a draft horse named Huckleberry and a Percheron named Minnie, and the most precious of my fur babies is Casper, a retired bird dog that provides endless companionship and love to anyone he meets.
