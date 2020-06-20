The June 2020 meeting for the Hill Country CattleWomen will be on June 23.
The event will feature a 10 a.m. social, 10:30 a.m. meeting and lunch will be at noon.
The meeting will be held at Longhorn Cellars, 315 Ranch Road 1376 in Fredericksburg.
No guest speaker is planned this month, as HCCW annual awards will be presented and membership will discuss and ratify a new budget and begin planning for upcoming activities and events.
To keep it simple and safe, HCCW is asking ladies to please bring a brown bag lunch and a lawn chair. The tasting room will be open.
Directions
Drive east of Fredericksburg, from Hwy 290 turn South onto 1376 (the road to Luckenbach) and drive only a couple hundred yards to the entrance on the left.
