The Hill Country Arts Foundation welcomes a new year of exciting programs across campus.
At the Visual Arts Center, the Duncan–McAshan Gallery’s 2022 calendar begins with an exhibit titled “Shared Spaces.”
This exhibit features work by Johnson Creek Printmakers and the Monday Artists. While both groups of artists have long been associated with HCAF, their art features a wide variety of styles and mediums.
Johnson Creek Printmakers came together to work in studio III and make use of the printing presses located in studio IV. Their artwork draws inspiration from many diverse influences and sources, and stylistically may be represented in both abstract or more realistic styles of work.
The Monday artists began as a group of painters that met in studio I at HCAF for many years. Their work primarily focuses on Hill Country landscapes, wildlife, and characters. Most members are adept at both oils or acrylics, and some also work in pastel and watercolors.
“This exhibit features work by many well-known artists from the area. HCAF is honored to have these talented people show their art in the gallery. I invite everyone to come see this beautiful show,” Rosanne Thrall, HCAF Visual Arts Director, said.
An Artist’s Reception was held Friday, Jan. 7.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HCAF is located at 120 Point Theater Rd. in Ingram, Texas. Call for information at (830) 367-5120.
