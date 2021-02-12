Teacher Feature:Suzie Robinett

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Science.
Years teaching: 32 years.
Years at school/district: 27 years at Tivy Upper Elementary, which became BTW.
College: I have an associate of arts in music from Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyo.; and a bachelor of arts in English from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colo.
Reason you chose a career in education: Education chose me. My parents, Myles and Katie Spurlock, were administrators and teachers. Once I started school, watching the kiddos made me fall in love with teaching.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids. I love to see when they finally “get” a concept, and I get to watch changes happening to them.
Hardest part of teaching: Right now having to change everything for COVID. I wish we could all be back together, particularly in science, where to learn properly the students have to “get in there.”
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I don’t know that I would change anything. I could have retired years ago, but I love to come to school. The kids keep me going.
Other duties at school: This year I had to take time off from assignments to get all the virtual learning together. I volunteer as a crossing guard keeping kids safe on Tivy St.
Hobbies/interests: I love gardening and remodeling my home.
Personal history: I was born in Lake Charles, La., but we moved to Baggs, Wyo. when I was in the sixth grade. I graduated from Baggs High School, in a class of 13 graduates, in 1977. I earned my associate of arts in Sheridan, then worked for Marriott Hotels in Missouri. Returning to Colorado, I earned my BA in 1989. I came to Kerrville by accident. My father was an assistant principal at Tivy High School, and my mother a teacher at Starkey, and I just came to help them move. But I job-hunted, and got a position at the Hunt School. I worked there for five years, then came to what was then Tivy Upper Elementary about 1993. I have three daughters, and I’ve taught every one of them. Ashley Wahrmund and her husband Tyson live in Harper. They have my three grandchildren, Kaylee, 12; Travis, 10; and Austin, six. Katie Austin and her husband Kyle live in San Antonio. My youngest, Megan Robinett, lives in Poteet. She is planning a COVID-delayed wedding to S.T. Burris in August.
