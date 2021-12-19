Teacher Feature: Tina Silva

Tina Silva
School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Special education life skills.
Years teaching: 18 years.
Years at school/district: Three years at NES.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Texas Pan American.
Reason you chose a career in education: I didn’t “choose” education at first, but when I started substitute teaching in college, I discovered I enjoyed working with kids, and changed my major.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Seeing the progress kids with cognitive disabilities can make is amazing.
Hardest part of teaching: I feel like I’m never done; there’s always something else to do.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Higher pay.
Other duties at school: In special ed we’re pretty much maxed out at the end of the day.
Hobbies/interests: I love to travel. In our last trip we went to Chicago to see the opera, saw a University of Michigan game with our daughter in Ann Arbor, and visited New Orleans on the way home. For Christmas we have a beach destination planned.
Personal history: I was born in San Antonio, but we moved to Sabinal when I was three. I graduated from Sabinal High School in 1996, then went to UT Pan Am. I became a bilingual teacher in Edcouch-Ella ISD, teaching elementary and middle school for 15 years. My mom, Susana Alejandro, was the Early Childhood Center director until she retired, and we had been wanting to come home sometime. When our nest was empty, we moved to Kerrville in 2019. My daughter, Catalina Garza, is pursuing a masters in space engineering at Michigan, and I often travel with a teacher friend, Veronica Rosa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.