The Arcadia Live theatre resumes their six-month comedy series, Laugh Therapy, on June 2.
Headlining the event is award-winning comic and military veteran Will C., who has performed all over the globe with the USO and Armed Forces Entertainment.
Warming up the crowd at the start of the evening, Daryl Felsberg, an up-and-coming stand-up who, since diving headfirst into the world of comedy, has captured audiences everywhere with his stories of his children and life, and musing on his discontent with social media.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
