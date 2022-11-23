Arredondo watches over Hill Country natural resources
Johnny Arredondo, TPWD regional wildlife biologist, and his two offices, one in the Texas Parks and Wildlife building in Kerrville for the half of his job when he’s on his computer and telephone, and the other his TPWD truck, for the other half working out in the field, covering Kerr, Bandera and Real counties.

District 4 Wildlife Biologist Johnny Arredondo says the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s mission is “To manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas and to provide hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation and opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”

The regions of Texas are based on the ecology of the area, he says. Region 4 is the Edwards Plateau, from Travis County to Lampasas. His part of the TPWD mission is to manage the natural resources in three counties, Kerr, Real, and Bandera. “Natural resources” include animals, plants, water, and land.

