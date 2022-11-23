Arredondo watches over Hill Country natural resources

District 4 Wildlife Biologist Johnny Arredondo says the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s mission is “To manage and conserve the natural and cultural resources of Texas and to provide hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation and opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.”
The regions of Texas are based on the ecology of the area, he says. Region 4 is the Edwards Plateau, from Travis County to Lampasas. His part of the TPWD mission is to manage the natural resources in three counties, Kerr, Real, and Bandera. “Natural resources” include animals, plants, water, and land.
A lot of his work involves teaching, he says. “Texas is 98 percent privately owned, so my main job is educating landowners and providing technical guidance so they can better maintain their property. Managing what we had before led to what we have today, and how we use what we have today will determine what we have in the future. I want people to enjoy what we presently have so future generations can enjoy what they will have. So besides landowners I teach the public, who may be anyone from urban dwellers to youth hunters, why it’s important to manage our natural resources.”
He says his main focus is on wildlife management, watching over the populations of animals. It’s a job that varies by the day, the week, and the time of year. He spends about half his time in his office, and the other half in the field working out of his truck.
“Some days I’m at the computer or on the phone, answering questions from landowners or the public about anything from sick deer to taking wildlife reports. In the field I may be surveying game animals like deer, quail, or dove, or watching for non-game animals. In the beginning biologists worked primarily with ‘game biology,’ but now we work with all animals. Everything has its own niche in the habitat, so when we manage for one species, we are managing for all species.”
He says since the 1940s, that also includes the exotic species which were imported into the area. They present their own issues as they compete with native species. “Introducing a new or invasive species is like throwing a wrench into smooth-running machinery, and we’re still dealing with that. So part of what I do is assist with research. All the information we give people is based on scientific evidence, and that can come from many sources, including the public. To find a biologist anyone can check tpwd.texas.gov, and search by region.
“For instance, in the Hill Country we’re closely watching two species, cougars and black bears, so when people see evidence of them, we appreciate being notified. Black bear, in particular, are a protected species, so it’s illegal to kill them, but sometimes people confuse them with feral pigs. The pigs cause a lot of damage to the habitat, but black bears don’t. If we find a bear near an urban environment, we’ll try to dart it and remove it to a better location.”
Here in the Hill Country Arredondo says we have the highest deer population in Texas, so he uses the Managed Land Deer Program to balance the number of deer with the habitat they depend on. He can help landowners survey their property to determine the “carrying capacity,” or the maximum number of deer the land can support. He counts the actual deer he sees, and he also examines the plants the deer feed on or use for shelter. If there are too many deer on the property they will damage that habitat, which in the winter can lead to starvation. Hunting is one tool that can help manage the population. If regular hunting license tags aren’t enough, TPWD can issue MLDP tags, which can be used instead.
He says, “Our goal is to make sure none of the venison is wasted. The property owner can let other hunters take deer, especially through programs like TPWD youth hunts, or other organizations organizing hunts for wounded veterans or women. Excess animals taken can also be donated, through Hunters for the Hungry, to all kinds of shelters and food pantries. Working through local processors hunters provide good meat to people who need it.”
Arredondo says he was born and raised in Corpus Christi, graduating from Mary Carroll High School in 1997. “In high school I was trying to decide whether to go into construction or biology. But I grew up in the outdoors, hunting and fishing with my father, Johnny Arredondo Sr., as the middle child between my two brothers. My father always said, ‘You’re going to run into bumpy roads. Overcome them and move forward.’ He was a big part of my childhood, and led to my decision, biology.”
Arredondo went to Texas A&M University-Kingsville, just after it changed names from Texas A&I, and earned a bachelor of science in range and wildlife management in 2003. He was a research technician at the university for three years, then studied quail at the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute.
In 2006 he joined TPWD as a biologist, working in the Trans-Pecos Region for six years, before he took a lateral transfer to the Hill Country. In his spare time he likes to work with his hands, with metal, wood, and leather.
Arredondo says he is married, with one son, but follows his father’s example. “My family is first, but I keep them separate from my work.”
