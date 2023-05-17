Over the net

Kendra Werlein says she started taking tennis lessons when she was nine years old. Her first coach was Gary Nadebaum, who runs Kerrville Elite Tennis at the Riverhill Country Club tennis courts.
“I went to Camp Waldemar for a short session when I was eight,” she says. “The next year I attended a full term, and had to pick sports to play. That’s where I discovered I really loved tennis. So that fall, my parents, Kit and Linda Werlein, arranged for private lessons with Coach Nadebaum. During the summer, he hosted tennis clinics where I got to play with kids my own age.”
She says she was playing Monday through Saturday, six days a week. She’s still doing the clinics, but now she’s playing against adults.
Werlein says she was born in Antigua, Guatemala, and adopted by her parents when she was seven months old. She went to St. Peter’s School from the time she was two, through kindergarten. “My parents liked the Hunt School, because it was small like St. Peter’s, so they drove me back and forth every day from first to eighth grade. When I was on the Hunt seventh-grade team I was first in tennis in our district. But then COVID hit and there weren’t competitions when I was in eighth grade.”
She says she started playing for Our Lady of the Hills College Prep in ninth grade, and ended up fourth in district play, and third in state. “Playing at district and state is different. At district you play three or four matches, where state is single-elimination. During the school tennis season, March through April, we play matches against eight other schools, then there are three district matches. This year, in 11th grade, I was third in district and in state, and during the season I only lost one match. I’ve played other sports, but tennis is more exciting. I’m really looking forward to my senior year.”
But she says she’s also getting a good education at OLH. For her junior year she’s taking honors physics and algebra II, advanced-placement literature and environmental science, and a dual-credit high school/college class in U.S. history. And she’s on the OLH High Honor Roll.
“I plan on playing tennis in college, too,” she says. “Of course, I can’t really talk to any schools, and they can’t visit me, until I get much closer to graduation, but I’m interested in trying out for Schreiner University and Howard Payne University in Brownwood, Texas. I’ll make a lot of college visits before deciding, though, so that may change.”
Meanwhile, she’s keeping active with extracurricular activities. She says this year she was the junior class representative on the OLH Student Council, is a member of the National Honor Society, belongs to the Science Club, and is active in the Key Club.
“Key Club is a community service organization,” she says. “It’s the high school version of Kiwanis, and a family thing. My father has been a member of Kiwanis for ages.”
Meanwhile, she’s still part of her tennis roots at Camp Waldemar. “Last summer, between my sophomore and junior year, I was a ‘Camp Waldemar Hilltopper,’ one of the oldest girls, in the last year I can go as a camper. This summer, 2023, I’m going back as a ‘Counselor in Training,’ learning how to pass on what Waldemar taught me to younger campers. Next summer, 2024, I’ll be a counselor. I plan on teaching tennis, starting the next generation off in the sport. I’ll also be a counselor in a cabin of seven campers.”
She says it’s a way to give back to the camp that taught her, “The will to win cannot be beat. You’ve got to want to win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.