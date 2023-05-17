Over the net
Buy Now

Kendra Werlein, an OLH junior, practices her tennis serve on the Riverhill tennis courts, where she first started her training. She discovered how exciting the game is at Camp Waldemar, when she was a nine-year-old camper.

Kendra Werlein says she started taking tennis lessons when she was nine years old. Her first coach was Gary Nadebaum, who runs Kerrville Elite Tennis at the Riverhill Country Club tennis courts.

“I went to Camp Waldemar for a short session when I was eight,” she says. “The next year I attended a full term, and had to pick sports to play. That’s where I discovered I really loved tennis. So that fall, my parents, Kit and Linda Werlein, arranged for private lessons with Coach Nadebaum. During the summer, he hosted tennis clinics where I got to play with kids my own age.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.