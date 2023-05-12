Arcadia Live continues a six-month-long comedy series on Saturday night, May 13.
The headliner, C.J. Starr, was raised all over the Midwest, but his comedy was born in Texas.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Arcadia Live continues a six-month-long comedy series on Saturday night, May 13.
The headliner, C.J. Starr, was raised all over the Midwest, but his comedy was born in Texas.
His comedy continues to make all crowds laugh about the things that make him win “Stepdad of the Year,” and anything else that can happen to a mid-40s man as he tries to figure out what he wants to do when he grows up.
Feature Quentin Coleman, better known as Comedian Q, was raised in Chicago, but his comedy was born in Dallas over 12 years ago. Q’s comedy can be seen all over entertaining fans and educating crowds on everything that makes him “Brag Different.”
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
Tickets for this event are on sale at thearcadialive.org/calendar.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.