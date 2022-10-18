Teacher Feature: Sandra Flores

School: Starkey Elementary School.
Subject taught: Challenge lab for all grades.
Years teaching: 17 years.
Years at school/district: Seven years, all at Starkey.
College: I have a bachelor of social work, and alternative teaching certification, from the University of Texas–Pan American.
Reason you chose a career in education: School was so interesting as a student, and I admired the teachers. I was a member of Future Teachers of America my junior and senior year, and got to observe in classrooms.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Having the opportunity to see students succeed, and watching them grow through the year academically.
Hardest part of teaching: The time constraints, having enough time for teachers to do everything students need.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would change the one-size-fits-all end-of-year teaching.
Other duties at school: I am the fifth-grade robotics coach.
Hobbies/interests: We love to visit national parks in our RV, last year we went to Yellowstone. I also do interior design, both in my own house and for friends, and I like to read mysteries and shop.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Pharr, near the Rio Grande, and graduated from PSJA North Early College High School in 1993. I went to UTPA, planning on being a social worker. I worked for MHMR, then became a hospital social worker. In 2001 I came back to teaching at La Joya ISD for three years, and United ISD in Laredo for two years. In 2005 mutual friends introduced me to Manny Flores, and he took me for dinner to Outback. We were married that same year. We moved to Miami-Dade, Fla. for a year, then returned to UISD in Laredo for three years. I taught for Prince William County schools in Virginia for a year, then returned to UISD for four years. We moved to Kerrville in 2015, and I started at Starkey. We live on a ranch, where we have three donkeys, plus goats and cats, and a beagle named Daisy.
