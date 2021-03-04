Here are upcoming blood drives in the Hill Country.
Roger Ruiz, STBTC, said, ”We’ve had a great turnout by blood donors over the past week, as we’ve worked to make up a big deficit in blood donations during last week’s severe weather and power outages that affected several of our donor rooms.
“The challenge is, we’re also seeing a record number of orders for blood coming in from hospitals.
“Other blood centers have stepped in to try to help – centers in Florida and Oklahoma, for example, where they extended their hours and asked donors to give blood to share with Texas. (Oklahoma was hit by the winter storm last week, but it has more infrastructure and experience in dealing with icy conditions). Without their help, some patients in area hospitals would not have received blood transfusions.
“We’ve helped other centers in the past as well – after the Orlando shooting, for example. But we can’t depend on other communities to keep sending blood, because the pandemic continues to cause severe blood shortages across the country, mainly because of a decline in the number of businesses hosting blood drives.
“On behalf of the hospitals and patients we serve, we’d like to thank all the donors who have made a special effort to give blood. We know that Texans take pride in taking care of our own. We’re asking the community to continue to donate blood for patients in need.”
The STB&TC has scheduled a blood donation drive at the following Kerrville locations:
• Notre Dame Catholic Church, 900 Water St., Sunday, March 7; 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
• H-E-B: Kerrville #2, 313 Sidney Baker S, Monday, March 15; 1 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Hill Country Community: Kerrville, 1216 Junction Hwy. Monday, March 15; 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Tuesday, March 16, Rotary Club of Kerrville, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hill Country Youth Event Center.
• Kerrville Public Utility Board, 2250 Memorial Blvd., Thursday, March 25; 9 a.m. – 2p.m.
Call (210) 731-5590 to make an appointment to make a donation.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is asked to remain home and to contact his or her physician.
For appointments to make blood donations, call South Texas Blood and Tissue Center in San Antonio; or visit www.southtexasblood.org.
