50 years of Rx

Larry McClaugherty says he grew up on a farm near Robstown, and figured out early on he’d rather pursue a career working in air conditioning.
“City Drug was the pharmacy in Robstown,” he says. “It had a fountain where I could hang out, and while I was in junior high school I got to know the pharmacist, Carolyn Hutchinson, who sparked my interest. My football coach, Glen Schanen, introduced me to the University of Houston, one of the three pharmacy schools in Texas. By the time I was in high school I wrote a paper on medicinal plants.”
He says he graduated from Robstown High School in 1967, and earned a football scholarship to U of H. Two of his friends, Noe Silva and Evelyn Sheldon, decided they also wanted to take the pharmacy program, and the three of them headed for U of H together.
“During my college football career, I practiced a whole lot,” he says. “But the scholarship paid four years of the five-year pharmacy program. While I was in school I worked for the Madding-Dougan Pharmacy running the cash register and managing the cosmetics department. We all graduated together in August of 1972 and took the state test. Back then it took a while for the results, so I was licensed in 1973.”
McClaugherty says he met Kathy Holmes in first grade, and they graduated together in 1967. But when he went off to pharmacy school in Houston, she went to Del Mar College in Corpus Christi for an associates degree in nursing and to U of H-Clear Lake for her bachelors in administration of health services, and they lost touch. In 1975, however, he needed a visiting nurse to care for his mother. She said, “Why don’t you call Kathy?”
“I didn’t know how to contact her,” he says. “But the charge nurse at the hospital, Virginia Rawlings, had Kathy’s number in her phone book. I called her on Mother’s Day, 1975, and we were married the following Thanksgiving weekend. We ended up having one son, Neal. We brought him to Camp C.A.M.P. when it was held in Camp Wood, and I still volunteer for their medical team. They taught us, ‘Don’t let anybody steal your joy.’ We gave them the boulder for their new sign in 2022.”
McClaugherty says he started his career in retail pharmacy working for Eckerd’s in Friendswood for 10 years. “A retail pharmacist fills prescriptions. When I started doing that you had to read the physician’s handwriting on a paper prescription, then type the label yourself. Pharmacy school actually included a typing test, and I remember how big a deal it was when the IBM Selectric came out. Now, of course, everything goes through computers.” While he was working, he also served for nine years on the Friendswood ISD Board of Trustees.
He says, “In pharmacy the simplest things are the most important. You have to have the right drug, in the right amount, for the individual person, and you also have to evaluate how that drug will interact with other medications the patient is taking. You have to comply with all the federal and state laws dealing with drugs, and they can cause problems. Then in January, when a lot of people change insurance plans, you have to explain that to your patients.”
“After working at Eckerd’s, I considered taking a position at the pharmacy of a hospital. But all the hospital pharmacies are in the basement, and I need windows to see outside.”
McClaugherty says he “took a leap of faith,” and returned to school to earn a masters in public health from the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston. “You never know what you can do, until you try.” After that he spent 10 years back at U of H on the College of Pharmacy faculty.
With his masters he was prepared to go to work for PharMerica Long Term Care Pharmacy in Houston for 10 years as a consulting pharmacist. “With consulting I wasn’t filling prescriptions. Instead, I monitored the pharmacies at long-term care and nursing homes to make sure their patients were getting the correct medications, and the facility was complying with the federal requirements. I visited 10 nursing homes a month, with an average of 100 patients each. When I checked the doses, I knew medications should decline with age, and I also had to keep up with all the Medicare rules.”
Then he worked three years for Cardinal Health, also in Houston, as their director of Alternate Site and Customer Service. Along the way he published a number of papers, and provided presentations to several organizations dealing with psychotropic medications including the Utah Troubled Youth Conference, the U of H Annual Advocacy Conference, Boys and Girls Country in Houston, and foster parents at the DePelchin’s Children Center.
During his 50 years McClaugherty says he has been an active member of the Texas Pharmacy Association since 1972. He has also been a member of the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists for 25 years, and has been serving on the Texas Pharmacy Foundation, and is currently the treasurer of their Board of Trustees.
“But at Cardinal Health I found I was too far away from the patients,” he says. “In January of 2006 I took another leap of faith, and went out on my own. I started McClaugherty Consulting Services, LLC, where I consulted with nursing homes while Kathy was the chief financial officer, with her experience and training in infection control and nurse consulting. In the 11 years we owned the company, we went from two nursing homes to 51.”
McClaugherty says he sold the company to its employees and retired. “In 2008 we escaped Hurricane Ike by fleeing from Houston to Tapatio Springs. So when I retired, in June of 2017, we found our home in Kerrville. This year the Texas State Board of Pharmacy honored me for 50 years, 1973 to 2023, as a licensed pharmacist.”
