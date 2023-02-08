50 years of Rx
Larry McClaugherty, in his University of Houston shirt, shows off the certificate awarded by the Texas State Board of Pharmacy for 50 years as a licensed pharmacist, among the memorabilia from his pharmacy and football careers, while standing between the manual typewriter he started with and the computer printer he now uses.

Larry McClaugherty says he grew up on a farm near Robstown, and figured out early on he’d rather pursue a career working in air conditioning.

“City Drug was the pharmacy in Robstown,” he says. “It had a fountain where I could hang out, and while I was in junior high school I got to know the pharmacist, Carolyn Hutchinson, who sparked my interest. My football coach, Glen Schanen, introduced me to the University of Houston, one of the three pharmacy schools in Texas. By the time I was in high school I wrote a paper on medicinal plants.”

