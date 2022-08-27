The Kerr County Women’s Chamber (KCWC) is seeking nominations for the 2022 Outstanding Woman of the Year Award (OWOY). A non-local panel of judges will decide the winner based on the applications submitted. The winner will be announced at the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Banquet on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall in Kerrville.
Nominations can be submitted directly through the KCWC website, or downloaded off the website and mailed to the committee. KCWC is seeking nominations of women who have made important, perhaps unique, economic, social, cultural, civic, or humanitarian contributions to their communities. Previous “Outstanding Woman of the Year” Award winners are not eligible for nomination again. Nominees must be a resident of Kerr County, Texas. Sitting KCWC Board members are not eligible until their term is complete.
