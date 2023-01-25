Interim/CFO
Interim Superintendent Jarrett Jachade says he’s staying in his CFO office while the school board selects a new superintendent. On the wall he has a personal reminder of the district’s focus on empowering students, handprints and footprints that were a 2013 Father’s Day gift from his daughter, Parker, now in sixth grade. The poem beneath the footprints says, in part, “Walk alongside me, Daddy, we have a long way to go.”

Interim Superintendent Jarrett Jachade says his job as temporary head of Kerrville Independent School District is to oversee the day-to-day operations of the schools, and maintain everything KISD had going under former Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust, who left to take over running Northwest Independent School District in the Dallas area.

“I’m overseeing a superbly great team,” Jachade says. “The leaders and teachers of KISD are the ones who ensure the student success KISD is known for. I make sure, both as interim and in my other position as chief financial officer, that they have the resources they need to do their jobs to the best of their ability.”

