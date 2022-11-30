Faith Bradberry is in charge of rain at Hunt School

One of Hunt Middle School science and biology teacher Faith Bradberry’s extra duties is to oversee the water catchment and garden program for Hunt School.
“We’ve had a garden at Hunt School for 20-plus years,” she says. “The Discovery Garden was established during the term of Hunt Garden Club President Nelle Robinson in 1997. The school was awarded ‘The 2009 Texas Rain Catcher Award’ by the Texas Water Development Board, and in 2021 HGC was awarded a certificate of commendation by National Garden Clubs, Inc., for first place in the ‘Civic Work for Public Benefit’ category, and between us we have about half-a-dozen other state and national awards.”
Bradberry says, “I coordinate the program between Hill Country Master Gardeners from the Hunt Garden Club, the school, and our fourth and fifth-grade science students. I build the curriculum and schedule lessons where our students can get hands-on experience applying the science they learn by raising the vegetables and flowers, and using the rainwater we collect off the school roof. The lessons involve everything from the botany of the plants, to how the water flows, to the necessity for conservation.”
She says they raise two crops a year. The first planting is in the fall, leading to a harvest party where they serve side dishes at a dinner. Then they plant again in the spring, and harvest before the end of the school year. The plants are watered from a 20,000-gallon storage tank, which is filled with rain and condensation captured by gutters around the school roof, and led through a water line running beneath the sports fields, to the tank.
The students are responsible for their individual plots in the garden, she says. But the Hunt Garden Club helps them out. Every student has a HGC “garden lady” for advice and mentoring. The garden is dedicated “In memory and appreciation for Dr. Bill Stone, who graciously shared his gardening expertise for this Discovery Garden, October 2019.”
In addition to growing in dirt, the program also features a six-week hydroponic garden. She says a local business, Mikey’s Garden, is the after-retirement project of Mike and Melissa Maynard. Located near Crider’s, the business delivers top-notch vegetables, grown with water, light, and nutrients, to outlets in Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and San Antonio. The Maynards have dedicated one of their gardens, which will grow 28 plants, to Hunt School students, who plant the garden and watch over it for the six weeks it takes their crop to grow.
“Our rainwater is really the best water for hydroponic growing,” Bradberry says. “So we haul water from our tank to Mikey’s to keep the garden filled.”
She says the Snowpocalypse damaged the water catchment system, freezing several of the pipes, and rendered it unusable. Another collaboration, through the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, provided funding to repair and update the pipes and pumps, and restore the system. “The students have learned to monitor how full the storage tank is by feeling the side. Below the water level, it’s colder than above it.”
Bradberry says she suspects her early experience influenced her to take on the garden project. “I was born in Springfield, Mo., but I moved around a lot growing up. My mother worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in conservation, and my grandmother, who lived in Springfield, always had a huge garden. I graduated from high school at United World College in Montezuma, N.M. in 1992. Then I traveled and worked for a while, for UPS, in daycare, waiting tables, and running a bar. In 2001 I came to what was then Southwest Texas State University, and earned my bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies. By that time my family lived in Comfort, so we were spending a lot of time in the Hill Country. We had friends in Hunt, so it became our ‘get-away place,’ where we always felt safe. We never missed the Hunt School Carnival.”
She says she taught at the Manchaca Elementary School for eight years, then in 2010 moved to Daniels Elementary School for two years. “In 2012 we moved to Hunt, when my two children were in third grade, and three years old. There were a lot of reasons I wanted to be here, besides having my kids go to HISD. I knew a lot of people here, and I learned a lot from them. Now my kids are both just out of college. I taught third grade for three years, then became the Hunt ISD technology teacher. That was a program working with NASA, and I learned a lot about technology and science. But the funding disappeared, so I taught elementary science for Ingram ISD for two years. Three years ago, I returned to Hunt ISD, and I’ll never leave again.”
She adds, “This is my first year at the junior high level at Hunt, after two years teaching the fourth and fifth-graders and inheriting the Discovery Garden project. I’m mentoring the new elementary science teacher, Tara Guevara, so one of these years I may turn the project over to her. But I’m not ready yet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.