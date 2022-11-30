Faith Bradberry is in charge of rain at Hunt School
Buy Now

Hunt teacher Faith Bradberry, in back, watches over two of her Discovery Garden students, Kaylee Nichols and Viola Bulkley, as they admire vegetables grown by fellow students.

One of Hunt Middle School science and biology teacher Faith Bradberry’s extra duties is to oversee the water catchment and garden program for Hunt School.

“We’ve had a garden at Hunt School for 20-plus years,” she says. “The Discovery Garden was established during the term of Hunt Garden Club President Nelle Robinson in 1997. The school was awarded ‘The 2009 Texas Rain Catcher Award’ by the Texas Water Development Board, and in 2021 HGC was awarded a certificate of commendation by National Garden Clubs, Inc., for first place in the ‘Civic Work for Public Benefit’ category, and between us we have about half-a-dozen other state and national awards.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.