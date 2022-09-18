BEC donates $5,000 to Society of St. Vincent de Paul

Bandera Electric Cooperative recently donated $5,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Kerrville, Texas. BEC representative presented the check to Mike Henke, president of the Notre Dame Kerrville Conference, and volunteers.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul receives food from the San Antonio Food Bank and accepts contributions from stores and individuals for distribution to those in need. In addition to the food pantry, they also offer financial aid to help pay for bills.
“We appreciate BEC’s support,” said Henke. “We have helped pay BEC members’ bills for at least 20 years.”
Society of St. Vincent de Paul has assisted in paying 161 BEC bills between June 2021 and June 2022.
The food pantry and financial aid office is partly funded through proceeds from the sale of donated goods at St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store located at 1145 Broadway in Kerrville. The thrift store is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“There is a great need in the community,” said John McCalla. “We see new faces in here every month; especially now with the rising food prices.” McCalla has been volunteering at the food pantry for more than 25 years.
BEC continually strives to uphold the cooperative principle of Concern for Community with a maintained focus on member needs for the sustainable development of its communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.