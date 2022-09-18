BEC donates $5,000 to Society of St. Vincent de Paul
Buy Now

On hand for the check presentation are, from left, Lauren Salazar, BEC marketing manager, presented a donation to Mike Henke, Notre Dame Kerrville Conference president, and Society of St. Vincent de Paul food pantry volunteers.

Bandera Electric Cooperative recently donated $5,000 to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Kerrville, Texas. BEC representative presented the check to Mike Henke, president of the Notre Dame Kerrville Conference, and volunteers.

Society of St. Vincent de Paul receives food from the San Antonio Food Bank and accepts contributions from stores and individuals for distribution to those in need. In addition to the food pantry, they also offer financial aid to help pay for bills.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.