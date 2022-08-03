O’Neal teaches how to grow through rare ‘black swan’ events
Buy Now

Kenneth R. O’Neal shows off his first book, “Circle of Gumption.” He says he already has his second book, “Internal Control,” in the works to come out in 2023.

Kenneth R. O’Neal says the word “gumption” originated back in the 1700s, and was in common use through the 1800s and well into the 1900s while he was growing up. He chose it for the title of his new book, “Circle of Gumption,” because he believes the concepts behind gumption need reviving.

“You would say a person had gumption,” he says. “That would mean they followed a way of life to do the right thing. They would have integrity, they would be kind and considerate, and they would respect other people’s rights. My grandmother, Annie Reynolds, always told me, ‘Gumption is a word for common sense.’ But she would add, ‘But common sense is no longer common.’ Then she would ask me where my gumption was?”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.