O’Neal teaches how to grow through rare ‘black swan’ events

Kenneth R. O’Neal says the word “gumption” originated back in the 1700s, and was in common use through the 1800s and well into the 1900s while he was growing up. He chose it for the title of his new book, “Circle of Gumption,” because he believes the concepts behind gumption need reviving.
“You would say a person had gumption,” he says. “That would mean they followed a way of life to do the right thing. They would have integrity, they would be kind and considerate, and they would respect other people’s rights. My grandmother, Annie Reynolds, always told me, ‘Gumption is a word for common sense.’ But she would add, ‘But common sense is no longer common.’ Then she would ask me where my gumption was?”
O’Neal says he uses these principles in his work as a mediator. “I set guidelines before the first meeting. The opposing parties have to agree that they are there to solve the problems between them. They learn to respond after they think, instead of reacting, then thinking. They leave their weapons in their cars.”
He says he teaches that people don’t have to agree with each other to have adult conversations. He uses the example of Antonin Scalia and Ruth Bader Ginsburg. As Supreme Court Justices they were on opposite sides of almost every issue, seldom voting the same way. Yet they were best friends, attending the opera together, travelling together, and even spending New Year’s Eve together.
He says his book has four sections. In the first, “The Pillars in Action,” he shows how the four pillars of being, doing, giving, and legacy apply to stories, from the genocide in Rwanda to the Bible story of the Good Samaritan, and show caring in action, sometimes when humanity seems not to care about humans. The second section, “Effective Communication,” ranges from general discussion of leadership to specifics on words, tone and inflection, and body language. It details barriers to communication, and sets ground rules for good communication, particularly for organizations.
In section three, “The Common Thread,” O’Neal says he develops relationships between integrity, trust, and gratitude to develop a reliable inner compass. The fourth section, “The Journey to Gumption,” includes chapters on the “work in progress” life and time and money management, and his final thoughts on the three decisions necessary to follow his journey into a more fulfilling life.
“A ‘black swan event’ is an unpredictable event that comes as a surprise, has major effects, and causes severe consequences,” he says. “They are rare, but they have significant impact. They can be shared nationally, like 9/11, or be very personal, like divorce. We can become stronger, and we can leave a legacy in those who follow us, by growing through ‘black swan’ life events.”
O’Neal, the oldest of three boys and three girls, says he was born on Warner Robbins Air Force Base, in Georgia, but because of his father’s job went to 13 different schools in first through eighth grades. The U.S. interstate highways were being built, and his father, John Igey O’Neal, was a heavy equipment mechanic. The family settled down in Winterhaven, Fla. When John was transferred there, and O’Neal finished school, graduating from Winterhaven High School in 1963.
He says he started college at the University of South Florida, at Tampa, but found himself on the short list for the draft. He enlisted in the Air Force, disappointing his father, who was a former Marine. O’Neal spent four years in the service, three at Langley AFB in Virginia, and one in Vietnam.
After the Air Force, he says he returned to USF and completed college as a certified public accountant. Working for Deloitte, he was an accountant for mass transit system projects in Atlanta.
He says, “When the Houston City Council wanted a mass-transit system, Deloitte opened an office there in preparation for the project. That’s how I got to Texas. The city proposed a bond issue to finance it, and we provided facts and figures. The vote was close, but the city couldn’t get it passed. To stay in Texas, I switched to medical accounting, and went to work for the Methodist Health Care System.”
He says when they wanted to transfer him to Detroit, he turned it down and formed a CPA partnership, O’Neal and White. He worked there until he sold his interest in the business in 1995. That same August he moved to Kerrville to be close to family, where he now works as a business consultant. “I teach that if you cultivate your employees and help develop them, they will help build your business.”
O’Neal says “Gumption” is his first book authored by himself. He co-authored “Road Trip,” about relationships, with Tom Ziglar, the son of O’Neal’s mentor, Zig Ziglar. It was published in 2021. In return, Tom wrote a foreword for Gumption. In the “Gumption” dedication, O’Neal says Zig showed him “how a true man of God with gumption lives.”
He says in 2014 he travelled to Rwanda for a 10-day trip that extended to 40 days, as he taught managers of an orphanage how to create business plans for caregivers, so they could afford to adopt children. While there, he learned the history behind the country’s civil war, which became an important theme in his book.
He completed his training to become a Ziglar Legacy certified coach and trainer in 2015, and the next year became a teacher at Graystone Academy, lecturing on time management, effective communication, character development and life skills.
When COVID interrupted everything in 2020, O’Neal says it gave him time to write “Gumption.” In 2022 he got a contract with Throne Publishing Group, and the book debuted July 7 and surged to number three in its Amazon category. He says, “You can have everything you want from life by helping others to get what they want.”
