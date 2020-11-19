Tree lighting, celebration to be broadcast Saturday

While many things have been canceled in 2020, the spirit of Christmas is still burning brightly, thanks to the dedication of the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation. The recently revitalized nonprofit organization will hold a broadcast on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. for a special event celebrating the reason for the season.
In addition, downtown businesses will host an in-person, festive “Holiday Open House,” complete with sale incentives and refreshments.
The virtual “Light up the Hills” event will feature downtown decor, the lighting of the Courthouse Christmas lights and tree, an aerial tour of holiday lights in Kerrville and the new street ornaments along Highway 16.
Additional activities will include a special visit from Santa Claus, an inside look into the new Arcadia Theater, and Christmas offerings from local businesses this shopping season.
“With so many cancellations this year and now the parade, we couldn’t let Christmas go by unnoticed,” said George Eychner, president of Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation. “This event will be a great way to celebrate the Christmas season kicking off in our community safely with your families. Make sure and tune in, because our committee has put together a really special program for Kerrville.”
The inaugural Light up the Hills event is made possible through the Kerrville Christmas Lighting Board, Kerrvillephoto.com, main event sponsors Hill Country Lighting & Home Center/South Texas Paint & Supply and our community partners, the City of Kerrville, Kerrville Public Utility Board and Kerr County.
View this free event live by visiting kerrvillephoto.com/kerrchristmas or on Kerrville’s local cable Channel 2.
The KCLC’s mission is to enhance the Christmas lights in our community. To support the nonprofit endeavors and the expansion of future Christmas lights and decorations in Kerrville, tax-deductible donations can be made to Kerrville Christmas Lighting Corporation, P. O. Box 293213, Kerrville, Texas, 78029.
