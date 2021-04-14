Jerremy Hughes prepares both KFD and Kerrville

Division Chief Jerremy Hughes is the Kerrville Fire Department’s “Training Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator.” He says that gives him two tasks, training KFD personnel and making sure the City of Kerrville is ready for emergencies.
Under training, he says he has to make sure each KFD firefighter and paramedic meet all the Texas requirements for initial training and continuing education. The Department of State Health Services oversees paramedic training, and requires a minimum of 180 hours of continuing education courses every four years. Firefighter training is regulated by the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, with each firefighter needing at least 20 hours per year.
“Part of my job is to monitor each of our personnel’s training record,” Hughes says. “I make sure all the training is recorded, and everyone stays current. I also develop the classes taught, coordinating with the department’s six training officers per shift. Either I teach, or I delegate the class to one of them, utilizing their different skill sets.”
He says, “Classes may be very basic, or more complex. EMT training may be as simple as CPR, or delve into advanced cardiology. Firefighting may be just learning how to deploy a hose line, or it may be a “live fire” class, fighting a real fire in our training tower.”
He says he’s seeing changes in fire service, where they are fighting fewer fires, but losing more firefighters per fire.
“We have much better gear today,” he says. “But that enables firefighters to go further and do more. The major factor, though, is that modern buildings just burn much faster. We divide homes into older ‘legacy’ homes, modern homes, and hybrid.”
Hughes says legacy homes, constructed years ago, were made of hardwood. The couches were stuffed with mohair. Those all-natural materials ignite slower, so after a fire starts it might take 30 minutes before “flashover,” the moment everything reaches ignition temperature.
Modern homes, he says, are more often made of particleboard or soft wood, with furniture constructed of plastics and foam products. Those materials will reach flashover within five minutes, which is just after firefighters arrive.
Hughes says the hybrid homes are a mixture. The home itself may be made of hardwood, but the furniture has been replaced with modern. “Televisions used to be made of wood. Now they’re plastic. Synthetic materials not only ignite faster, they also produce noxious fumes.”
He says the technique to fight fire in all structures is to control the flow-path of oxygen, which enables heat to ignite the fire’s fuel.
Under his other hat, emergency management coordinator, Hughes says when an emergency occurs he’s the liaison between city, county, state, and federal governments. He’s charged with securing resources during the emergency, and getting aid to recover from the emergency.
“But handling an emergency is a lot easier if we’re prepared before it happens,” he says. “So a big part of my job is to educate the community, from government to individuals, on what they can do to be ready when something goes wrong. As we saw in the recent once-in-a-century ice storm, our preparations paid off, and everyone in the community came together to get through the week as best we could.”
He says one of the lessons learned is that the FEMA recommendation that every home have three days of supplies may not be enough in a rural area, particularly in an emergency that affects the whole state. He now recommends keeping enough on hand to last seven days.
Hughes says, “I was born and raised in San Antonio, but I got out as fast as I could.” He graduated from Gateway Christian School in 1991, then enrolled in the San Antonio College Fire Academy and trained to be a paramedic at the University of Texas Health Science Center.
He says, “Most of my uncles were law enforcement officers, but one of them, Tommy Holder, was a firefighter before he went into law enforcement, so when I was little I got to hang around the New Braunfels fire station. I always thought I wanted to be a firefighter when I grew up. But then I figured out I didn’t have to grow up, to be a firefighter. You make friends and forge bonds with other firefighters as you get through difficult calls.”
Hughes says he qualified as a firefighter-paramedic in 1993, and found a position with KFD in May of 1994. “My family has a hunting and fishing lease in London, Texas, with a cabin overlooking the Llano River. We’d drive through Kerrville to get there, so I knew where I wanted to work.”
He says, “In 1995 I ran into Jennifer Johnson in Kerrville. I asked her to go two-step and country dancing at Inn of the Hills. Instead of playing the “firefighter card” I just told her I worked for the city, and she first thought I was a garbage collector. But we got married Aug. 18, 1997 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. We had this big getaway planned, where we jumped on the same horse and rode off. But the crowd started clapping and cheering, and the horse had other ideas. I got thrown off, but Jennifer ‘made her eight seconds’ and stayed on.”
Hughes says they now have four grown children. Kyle works for USAA in San Antonio. Another son, C.J., works in the Peterson emergency room. He’s married to Christina, and they have a son, Emitt. The Hughes’ daughter, Heather, is in the U.S. Navy, stationed in San Diego. Their youngest, Colton, is also a KFD firefighter. He and his wife Erica have two sons, Asher and Valor.
Hughes says, “When I was 40 I decided to go back to college, and in eight years completed both an associate degree and a bachelor of science in fire science, and my masters in public administration. I was a way better student in my forties than I was at 20. I discovered the secret to success in college is doing your work.”
