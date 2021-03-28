‘Seven Last Words’ under way at St. Paul’s

Beginning Monday, March 29 through Saturday, April 3 community residents are invited to participate from the safety of their cars in a unique Holy Week experience at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. The event, a drive-by Stations of the Cross, will feature Christ’s “Seven Last Words.”
At 135 Methodist Encampment Road, people will enter the church parking lot, and pick up a written program based on scripture, with explanations relevant to each of the seven crosses. Or, by logging onto the church website, www.spumctx.org/current on their phones, they will listen to a narrated version at each cross stop. Crosses will be lighted each evening.
St. Paul’s pastor, Rev. Sheree Harris said, “These crosses are a striking reminder of God’s great gift to us in Jesus Christ. As people view the crosses and listen to Jesus’ words, my prayer is that they will realize to what lengths God will go to love us and bring us closer to the One who gives us life. Come and see. Come and be loved!”
Men of church built the rustic crosses, program coordinator Sue Owens produced the program while Tom Cole and Lynette Wedig recorded the narration with music. Plans are to continue the event each year as Christians observe Holy Week, remembering God’s sacrifice for His people and as they praise the Living Lord on Easter Sunday.
Worship services are at 10:30 a.m. each Sunday at St. Paul’s; masks and social distancing are still in practice. Services are also livestreamed via the church website www.spumctx.org. For further information, call 895-2212.
