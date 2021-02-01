Retired school employees donate books

Despite this year's pandemic, Santa Claus and his helpers from The Hill Country Retired School Employees, a local unit of Texas Retired Teachers Association, took boxes of 574 new children's books to local pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students at Hunt Elementary, Ingram Elementary, Center Point Elementary, and the Early Childhood Center in Kerrville Independent School District.
HCRSEA's members are committed to gathering books as part of the TRTA Children's Book Project so that the students can pick out their own book and start their "library" at home.
Due to health precautions the members were not able to hand the books to the students this year.
HCRSEA’S Second Vice President Helen Johnson and her committee, Jennifer Timko and Christine Shots, followed all CED protocols while gathering, sorting, and delivering the books to the schools.
The books were delivered to the schools during the first two weeks of December prior to the Winter break. The retired teachers missed seeing the joy on the children’s faces as they got to select their very own book, but hopefully the donations will be made in person next year.
HCRSEA wishes to thank their members and the following for their generous donations:
• Kerrville's EntertianMART;
• Butt-Holdsworth's Friends of the Library;
• H-E-B’s Community Investment Program, and;
• Thrivent Financial Group Action Team Program.
