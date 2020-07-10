Host Lions Club installs officers, directors

The new incoming officers and board members for the Kerrville Host Lions Club were recently installed during an awards ceremony and dinner at the YO Ranch Resort Hotel. Outgoing president Benjamin Gardner presided over the ceremony and announced special awards to deserving members. Lion Don Peppard installed the new officers and directors.
The newly installed officers are as follows:
• John Lee, president;
• Kendall Davison, first vice president;
• Sherrilyn Blase, second vice president;
• Benjamin Gardner, secretary;
• Alice Whatley, treasurer;
• Kendall Davison, tail twister, and;
• Mike Butler, membership chairman.
Additional board of directors members are: Ron Curry, George Anna Buckholts-Parker, Barbara Gaither and Susan Thorn.
Special awards also were presented by the outgoing president. “Lion of the Year” award went to Kendall Davison who has been a member of this Club since 1996. Emily Curry and George Anna Buckholts-Parker received the distinguished "Texas Lions Foundation Fellow" award for their dedication and devotion to the tenets of Lionism. In addition to plaques, Curry and Parker were honored with a $1,000 contribution on their behalf to the Texas Lions Foundation.
Alice Whatley and Dawn Lee received the Lytle Blankenship Fellowship award. A $2,000 donation to the Sight Research Foundation was made on their behalf. Barb Flynn and Ron Curry received the Everett J. Grindstaff Fellowship award whereby a $1,000 donation was made on their behalf to the Texas Lions State Museum.
Gardner reviewed highlights of the past year which included donations of $25,000 and an increase in membership of six persons. "I have been honored to serve as president this past year. Thank you to the Board of Directors and my fellow Lions for their service for a very successful year," Gardner remarked.
Local non-profits that received funds from KHLC this past year include Texas Lions Camp, Boy Scout Troup 111, Hill Country CASA, Christian Women's Job Corps, Dietert Center - Meals on Wheels, Headwaters for Heroes, and Special Opportunity Center. During the pandemic KHLC gave $1,000 to the Kerrville Food Relief Fund. Scholarships for Tivy High School graduates totaled $9,500.
In addition to local organizations, this past year KHLC gave funds to Guide Dogs of Texas, VA Assistance Dogs of Texas, and many other worthwhile causes.
The Kerrville Host Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday at the Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center at 201 Holdsworth Dr. and invite you to join them.
Lions identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the club, contact John Lee at 370-3156 or email Lee at papajohn@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.