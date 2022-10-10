Zion Lutheran Church invites the community to Drive-in Movie Night set for Friday, Oct. 28.
The movie will be begin at dark, approximately 7 p.m.
Looking for witches at Halloween? Join the fun at Zion Lutheran Church as guests go on an adventure to the land of Narnia in the classic story of "The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe" (2005) in the parking lot at 624 Barnett St, Kerrville. (across from Taco Bell, and next door to Chicken Express.
This is a free event. Popcorn, sodas and water will be available by free will donation. Funds collected will go to future youth events.
Feel free to bring a lawn chair, blanket, outside toys, games or your meal to enjoy during the movie.
For more information, visit www.zionkerrville.org or call (830) 257-8411.
