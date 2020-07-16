Pet of the Week – July 15, 2020

Boone is a male, domestic medium hair, brown and white Tabby cat. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 8 pounds. Boone is a cuddle-bug extraordinaire who absolutely loves everyone that he meets. He craves attention and affection and gives just as good as he gets. If you are in need of a best friend, Boone is your man. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
