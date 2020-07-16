Pet of the Week – July 15, 2020

Boone is available for immediate adoption at the Kerr County Animal Services Shelter.

Boone is a male, domestic medium hair, brown and white Tabby cat. He is approximately 1 year old and weighs about 8 pounds. Boone is a cuddle-bug extraordinaire who absolutely loves everyone that he meets. He craves attention and affection and gives just as good as he gets. If you are in need of a best friend, Boone is your man. His adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.