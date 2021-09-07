Mark your calendars for Sept. 21 and secure your tickets now for the longest-running charity event in Kerr County.
Celebrating 45 years, the Hill Country Youth Ranch Auxiliary will host this fun event to raise funds for Enrichment programs at Hill Country Youth Ranch and Big Springs Ranch for Children.
The event will be held at the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Doors open at 9 a.m. for early bird access to the best clothing fashions collected all year at the HCYR Thrift Shop Boutique.
A silent auction featuring 150 of the best silent auction packages ever assembled for a charity auction, raffles including chances to win a $2,500 H-E-B gift card, a Golden Ticket with a choice of four fabulous vacation packages, and chances on a beautiful diamond and quartz ring are among the exciting activities. A wine pull also gives participants a chance to win a truly special bottle.
A Fiesta-themed buffet lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with the program officially starting at noon. For those unable to attend the in-person event, Virtual participants will be sent a link to watch and participate in the live 1-hour program on their desktop or smartphone. Virtual participants can remotely engage in the silent auction, raffles, and mission drive.
The program will feature a video showcasing the children’s enrichment programs, an alumni testimonial, a Style Show of the best Thrift Shop fashions, a children’s Dance Recital, a Live Auction with a variety of fabulous opportunities, and a fun, closing game.
Individual tickets are $50 each. Tables of 10 are available for $400 each (a $100 savings). Patron and Benefactor sponsorships are available for $2,500 and $1,000 respectively and include tables of eight, special recognition, and a VIP event experience.
To purchase your Healing Hearts tickets, go to: hgabid.com/healinghearts/tix.
Virtual participants can attend the one-hour event for free. You will need to register online to participate in the silent auction and raffles, and get your link to the livestreamed event. Items will be packaged and shipped (for a fee) to remote silent auction winners.
If you believe in the mission of Hill Country Youth Ranch, this event is a terrific way to show your support and have some fun at the same time. With both live and virtual options, anyone can attend this year’s event, no matter where you live.
