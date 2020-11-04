Protecting Nature

Hill Country Chapter of Safari Club International Past President Jackie Dukes says the organization’s main focus is promoting conservation.
“There’s a conflict between animals and humans,” he says. “Unless somebody does something to protect them, the animals lose. We want to make sure that our kids, our grandkids, and all future generations can enjoy the outdoors the way we do. HCI dues and funds raised flow to national, where we raise millions of dollars.”
He says SCI joins with other conservation organizations like Ducks Unlimited, Texas Bighorn Sheep Society, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and others to provide funding for wildlife management issues. The money helps pay for a wide variety of research activities, like a current population survey of pronghorn antelope; it may be used to purchase and set aside land to provide natural habitats; or it may flow worldwide in efforts to prevent poaching, the illegal and destructive taking of wildlife.
Dukes says, “As the human population grows, and takes up more space, there’s less natural land left. That may be wetland necessary for successful duck migration and nesting, or it may be West Texas plains and mountains populated by mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, or pronghorn antelope. We want to keep some land available, operating with the intention to keep wildlife in balance.”
He sees hunting as a vital part of that, he says. First, hunting provides the lion’s share of wildlife management funding, from license fees and hunting lease fees. He says, “Both in the U.S. and worldwide, hunting fees put a monetary value on animals. If they have no value, the animals go away. That would be tragic. Humans grew up as hunter-gatherers, and our kids and grandkids need to be able to see and enjoy wild animals, both in the outdoors and on the table.”
Hunting itself is a valuable management tool, Dukes says. Hunters tend to take older animals, past breeding age, from habitats where they aren’t endangered, and thus improve the overall herd. In the U.S. they use the meat, and in places like Africa they donate the meat to the local villagers. Where hunting is not allowed, poachers kill many times as many animals, take the horns or tusks, and leave the meat to rot.
He uses his own ranch as an example. “I lease my land to hunters,” he says. “The money from the leases pays for feed I buy for the whitetail deer, black buck, and axis, and for improvements to their habitat. If they weren’t hunted they would quickly overpopulate, destroy the habitat by eating everything, and starve. In turn, the hunters go home with good, natural meat to feed their family.”
Dukes says there are actually more black buck in Texas than in their original habitat in India. “Thank the YO Ranch for that,” he says. “They started the importation of exotics. It’s paying off now, as countries are developing wildlife programs, and we can send them animals to restore their lost populations.”
He says the Hill Country chapter, with a website at www.texashillcountrysci.org, has about a hundred members in Kerr and the surrounding counties, people like him who like to hunt and believe in giving back to the environment. They are planning their annual fundraiser in February, which will help local organizations like Kerr and Gillespie 4-H, Schreiner University shooting teams, and Operation Orphans. They also funded the purchase of a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department rescue boat for the Guadalupe River.
He says Operation Orphans, headquartered in Medina, has been taking kids with limited opportunities hunting for more than 60 years. “If we show young people the outdoors, and teach them how to be in the wild, they will be much more likely to carry on our traditions to future generations.”
Dukes says he was born in Brady, and raised in Paint Rock. He was taken hunting and fishing “from the ground up,” starting about age two. He graduated with a class of 11 from Paint Rock High School in 1966, then earned a bachelor of science in mathematics from Angelo State University in 1970.
He says he pursued a career in telecommunications, working for GTE in San Angelo for six years, in Alaska for eight years, then in Grandview, Texas and Phoenix, Ariz. He came to Kerrville in 1987, working for TRC Engineering, then opened Dukes and Company. He retired in 2010.
He says, “While I was working, for years I kept running into Stephanie Mund. Eventually, we each went through divorces. One time, when we were both at a conference in San Antonio, we cut out of a workshop. I took her and three other women to La Villita to have their fortunes told. I didn’t go in, I just paid for theirs. Stephanie and I got together, and we married August 13, 1989.”
Together they have three grown children, Dukes says. Michelle Mund is in Austin, Aron Mund lives in Boerne, and B.J. Dukes is in San Angelo. Between them, Dukes says he and Stephanie have five grandchildren, and a Shi Tzu named Charlie.
Dukes says he’s hunted all over the U.S., as well as Africa and New Zealand. “I like to say I’ve hunted from the Brooks Range in Alaska to the Cape of Good Hope in Africa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.