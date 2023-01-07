Country folk rock artists Jamie Lin Wilson and opening act Ryan Culwell will play the first concert of 2023 at Arcadia Live theatre on Friday, Jan. 13.
It’s her comfort in and commitment to two distinct worlds––that of the dream-chasing artists and the dirt-under-their-nails realists––that makes Jamie Lin Wilson and her songs not just inviting, but cathartically important.
No one covers the spectrum of age and experience quite like Jamie: moving portraits of men, women, and children coping, striving, wondering, and celebrating. Interesting? Undoubtedly. Universal but specific and personal, too.
Born in Seco Creek outside San Antonio and now based out of the Hill Country close to Austin, Wilson is heavily influenced by Americana and country legends John Prine and Guy Clark. Her sparse yet incredibly poignant storytelling plays perfectly with the energy of a live band behind her. “You’re hearing my voice with the band––their playing, reacting to my emotions, and my voice reacting to the things they’re playing, all in real time,” Jamie says. “I think that adds to the feeling of these songs.”
Opening act Ryan Culwell has played at Arcadia once before, to rave reviews. Born and raised in the Texas panhandle, Culwell earned widespread acclaim with his first two albums, 2015’s “Flatlands” and 2018’s “The Last American,” which prompted Rolling Stone to hail his writing as both “gorgeous and bleak” and NPR to rave that his songs “wring grace from plain and often dark details.”
The music earned Culwell dates with Patty Griffin, Billy Joe Shaver, Hayes Carll, Patrick Sweany, and Ashley Monroe among others, alongside a full calendar of his own headline shows around the country and millions of streams across platforms.
The Arcadia Live is a non-profit theatre venue that aims to promote vibrant and diverse entertainment while preserving the history and life of downtown Kerrville.
