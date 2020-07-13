City cites: ‘ Get outdoors. Be Active. Play.’

Did you know that the City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation has a joint agreement with Camp Gladiator to provide an opportunity for the community to “Get Outdoors. Be Active. Play?” Louise Hays Park, located at 202 Thompson Dr., is an official fitness location for Camp Gladiator Kerrville.
What is Camp Gladiator (CG)? CG is a fun, challenging group workout program designed to unlock your full fitness potential. The program brings amazing workouts, top-rated Certified Personal Trainers and an incredible community together. Camp Gladiator is for all fitness levels, for ages 14 and up, and anyone can do it.
Interested in joining Camp Gladiator in our beautiful Louise Hays Park? Contact Trainer Hayley at (512) 423-0616, or fill out an information form at bit.ly/freesummerCG. To learn more about Camp Gladiator visit www.campgladiator.com, and follow them on Facebook at Camp Gladiator Kerrville or Instagram at cgkerrville.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow them on Facebook at City of Kerrville TX – City Hall or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.