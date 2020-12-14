Visitors taking in the brightly lit holiday displays on the Kerr County Courthouse lawn this season may notice the menorah is missing. That’s because the Jewish Community of the Hill Country has opted to sideline its worn display this season, and work on its plans to return next year with a stronger, larger display.
“The menorah we have is really worn,” said Greg Bitkower, who serves on the group’s board of directors. “We were concerned that it wouldn’t stand up well to any adverse weather this year, if at all.”
In addition to the display having grown fragile, there were also a few of the solar-powered lights that had stopped working.
“We didn’t want to display it where it wouldn’t look up to snuff, so to speak,” Bitkower said, adding that the board’s decision was to skip asking the county for permission to be included in the courthouse grounds’ ornamentation this year.
“Our board voted to have a new one built that will be much stronger,” he said. When the 2021-2022 holiday season rolls around, the group will return to the county commissioners’ court to seek a permit to display the new-and-improved feature once again. “And we will, of course, have a big celebration like we have had in the past, and everything will be fine” moving forward, Bitkower said.
“For those of us who enjoy the Hanukkah ceremony and display, it will be missed, but I look forward to the bigger, better return of the menorah,” said Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 1) Harley David Belew.
The Jewish Community of the Hill Country, based in Kerrville, was established in September 1982. Bitkower is the last founding member still active in the group.
More information about the Jewish Community of the Hill Country, including details about its events and meeting times, is available by phoning 459-5414 or email jchc@ thejchc.org.
