Pets of the Week – June 10, 2020

Petunia
Petunia (left) is a female grey and white Pit Mix. She is about 5 years old and weighs about 61 pounds. Petunia is a very sweet and friendly dog with lots of love to give. Petunia is looking for a family that likes to play and has plenty of time spend with her. Her adoption fee is $50, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure she will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
Ramone
Ramone (right) is a neutered male, short haired, grey tabby and white cat. He is about 2 years old and full of love. Ramone has been impounded with our facility since May 20 and is desperately seeking a new forever home. He was originally found to have a severe injury that has since been treated by a local vet and is now healed. Ramone needs a home. His adoption fee is $20, which goes towards a rabies vaccination, a microchip, and the city/county registration. We also have the Family-Fit Program, a one-week trial period, to ensure he will be a good addition to your family and home. For information, call 257-3100, or visit Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534.
